GHENT, WV (WVNS) — May 4th, 2023 starts your time to ride for Snowshoe Bike Park’s opening day!

According to Snowshoe’s Summer event schedule, this year’s opening day will be celebrating the park’s 20th Anniversary season. There will be trails for every ability level, awesome races and events, and will feature one of the largest trail systems in the east.

So if you’re itching to rip through trails and make sick tricks, your time will come soon at Snowshoe Bike Park!

For more information, visit Snowshoe Bike Park in West Virginia (snowshoemtn.com).