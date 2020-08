HINTON, WV (WVNS) -- Getting out and enjoying Wild Wonderful West Virginia in August could get you a staycation. Explore Summers County is hosting a sightseeing scavenger hunt photo contest.

Participants are asked to take a selfie at six locations across Summers County. These include Bluestone Dam, Bluestone State Park, Hinton Historical District, John Henry Park, Pipestem Resort State Park and Sandstone Falls.