Ghent, WV (WVNS) – Spring season is right around the corner and while the season hasn’t begun just yet, one tradition to start in the Spring season has.

The 2023 Spring Burning Season has begun across across the mountain state. It starts today, March 1st, and officially ends on May 31st.

With some much information involved with the season, here is some helpful information to know during the season.

First, there are some general burning season guidelines to follow. They include the following:

Burning is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the season is active. You are allowed to burn during permitted times, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.. However, if you choose to burn during permitted times, the fire must be completely extinguished before 7 a.m..

Now, their are two exclusions to the general guidelines and they include:

Any small fire for the purpose of either food preparation, warmth or light around. This is only an exception if all grass, brush, or debris has been removed at least 10 feet from the fire. When ground surrounding the burning site is covered by 1 inch of snow or more.

Its also important to follow basic safety tips during the season. Making sure you stay aware of the guidelines can help better you for the new 2023 burning season.