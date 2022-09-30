CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday.

The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get the most out of outdoor adventures in 2023.

Calendar sales help fund WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section programs. According to the WVDNR’s website, purchases of this year’s calendar will go toward the WVDNR’s Wildlife Diversity Program, which protects threatened and endangered species and their habitats.

WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said in the release that last year’s calendar sold out, so the WVDNR is encouraging everyone who wants one to buy a copy while supplies last.

Calendars will be featured in state park gift shops and select West Virginia retail outlets, and are also available for purchase online on the WVDNR’s website. To order by mail, fill out this form.

Painters who are interested in being featured in the 2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar can review the WVDNR’s submission guidelines.

According to the WVDNR’s release, the calendar has won either gold, silver or bronze national calendar awards in the categories of “Most Informative,” “Most Educational” or “Best Subject” for more than 10 years.