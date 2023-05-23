GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With elk making a comeback to West Virginia, it would be very helpful for West Virginians to learn some interesting facts about these majestic creatures.

Elks are much larger than deer, and even have many differences in behavior. Though our Mountain State is not a stranger to these gentle giants, they have not been native to the region for over a century. Here are five interesting facts about our newly implemented elk.

Their Native American name

Though we usually call these creatures elks, the Native Americans like the Shawnee and Cree used to call them wapiti. The name stands for white rump, referencing the light patch of hair on their backsides.

Prefer to be cold

You will most likely see elk during the fall and winter months, due to the colder climate that the prefer. They still can be found during the spring and summer months, but they will usually forage for food in the early mornings and late evenings to get away from the heat.

Faster than a horse?

Surprisingly enough, elk can outrun horses in shot sprints. They can go up to speeds of 40 mph to avoid predators, but horses still have an advantage over them with stamina. They can also jump as high as eight feet if needed.

Big time herbivores

Elks absolutely love their vegies! They will consume grass, violets, dandelions, clovers, hawkweeds, and even mushrooms if they can find them. In the winter, they feed off of pine, cedar, and maple. However, their diet is hard to digest, so they will regurgitate and re-chew ho help break down their food.

Very social

Elks can live in herds reaching to thousands of members. Though the herds are segregated by gender, they are usually controlled by a single female, making their societies matriarchs.

Popular velvet

Elks have a type of skin wrapped around their antlers called velvet. Ranches collect 10 kg of this valuable material, and it’s usually very popular in East Asia for medicine and even as an aphrodisiac.

If you want to learn more these beautiful creatures, check out theFACTfile’s list of 40 facts on their website.