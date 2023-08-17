GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County on September 9, 2023, and September 10, 2023, with tickets able to be bought online.

The annual event is meant to introduce people to outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing, and more, while also being in a safe and hands-on area. It will allow visitors to get involved in family-friendly activities, purchase various hunting, fishing, and outdoor sporting goods, listen to live music, meet outdoor television personalities, and even win prizes.

West Virginia’s hunting and fishing traditions are sacred, and our National Hunting and Fishing Days is a place where we can all come together, celebrate our shared outdoor heritage, and promote the beauty and goodness that our great state has to offer. This incredible event will be here before we know it, so I want to encourage West Virginians to get their tickets early and start planning their trip while there’s still time. Gov. Jim Justice

West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days this year will not only include popular Outdoor Youth Challenge and other familiar activities, but will also have new attractions and guest appearances. The hosts of Fly Rod Chronicles, The Chase, and Whitetail Frenzy will be available on Saturday to sign autographs, and on that day there will be a new location with signature dishes made by West Virginia State Parks chefs where visitors can try farm-fresh food and wild game.

I want to thank our friends from the Fly Rod Chronicles, The Chase, and Whitetail Frenzy for taking the time out of their busy schedules to come and help us make West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days an event you don’t want to miss. I also want to thank all of the WVDNR staff who have put in countless hours of hard work these past few months to make this year’s event something truly special for people to enjoy. Brett McMillion | West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director

West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days tickets will be $10 for adults and kids 15 and under will get in for free. Food sample tickets will be available in packs of 5 for $5 and 20 for $15. For those who buy tickets online before August 31, they will get five complimentary food sample tickets. More information about this and event tickets can be found here.

Children that attend this year can join the Outdoor Youth Challenge, which involves activities made to introduce kids to wildlife and outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. For children ages 6-18 that take part in at least ten activities, they will be able to win prizes that include a conservation camp scholarship and a lifetime hunting and fishing license. Children can join these activities on Saturday or Sunday, and in order to claim any prizes, the kids need to be at the drawing on the day that they enter their names.

West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration is a spectacular annual event with activities and attractions that will appeal to the whole family, not just the avid outdoors person. James Bailey | Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce

The WVDNR, the West Virginia Wildlife Federation, and the Summit Bechtel Reserve co-sponsor the West Virginia National Hunting and Fishing Days event. It will be open Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and parking will be free and located close to the vendor mall for the weekend. For easier travel, there will be shuttle services available that include accessibility shuttle to additional youth activities at the Summit’s shooting range.