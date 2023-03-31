GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Adventures on The Gorge marks this year’s rafting season as the 50th Anniversary of whitewater rafting at the New River Gorge.

According to AOTG, April 1, 2023 will kick off the rafting season with guides taking guests down the Lower New River until late May, when the Upper New River trips begin.

This is an especially exciting season because it marks an event that transformed the New River Gorge into a destination… It took vision, guts and a whole lot of dedication for those early whitewater rafters to bring tourism here, and we try to honor their hard work by continuing to offer professionally guided whitewater rafting trips that are memorable, affordable and just plain fun. Roger Wilson, CEO of AOTG

Reasons to experience early season rafting at New Niver Gorge:

Big water coming from Spring Showers Seclusion due to fewer people on the water Perfect for Spring Break Guides and guest are eager to run the river Budding trees brings the river to life Ruins of old towns appear before the leaves are in full bloom The waters and rapids change Cabin deals are 50% off through the end of April

For more information, visit Adventures on the Gorge in the New River Gorge in WV, and for reservations, call 1-855-379-8738.