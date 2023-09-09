GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A Management Plan for the Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area was approved by the National Park Service on August 28, 2023.

After more than three years of outreach and an additional year of review, formed on five main goals, the Management Plan will direct Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area activities as they continue as a National Heritage Area

The plan’s approval will make the Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area eligible for increased federal matching funding.

The Appalachian Forest Heritage Area Inc. developed a plan that promotes the continued appreciation and protection of the natural, historic, and cultural resources associated with the National Heritage Area, a place important to our nation’s history and heritage. We commend you for completing this well-conceived plan and for involving the interested Tribes, citizens, and organizations from 16 counties in West Virginia and two counties in Maryland. …This nationally distinctive landscape, which contains some of our nation’s most important natural and cultural resources, deserves continued respect and protection. Charles Sams | National Park Service Director

The 16 West Virginian counties include Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Preston, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Barbour, Tucker, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton, Upshur, Randolph, Braxton, Webster, and Nicholas.

The two Maryland counties are Garrett and Allegany.

The AFNHA and Point Heritage Development Consulting worked together during the planning process after the Congressional designation as a National Heritage Area in 2019. Feedback was gathered from the National Park Service, task group participants, partners, and the public and their comments were included to the draft plan. On June 24, 2022, the review version of the draft management plan was released to gather the thoughts of the public. A virtual information and feedback session, distribution of the plan digitally and in print at public libraries, and an in-person workshop were included in the public review, and were announced by social media and press releases.

Included in the submitted version of the plan were 47 letters of support or comment from federal, state, and local government representatives and organizations, educational partners, tourism entities, and other natural resource, cultural, heritage, and community-based organizations.

On August 16, 2022, the finalized version of the plan was submitted to the National Park Service for approval.

Now we move forward to accomplish the ambitious goals of the plan — to conserve and enhance our area’s assets, to share our stories, to build sustainable tourism, to strengthen our partnership network, and to sustain the coordinating organization, AFHA Inc. As we accomplish multiple projects within these goals, we look to partners and supporters to help with their participation and resources. Phyllis Baxter | AFNHA Executive Director

More information about the Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area and the Management Plan can be found here.