CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Applications are available for antlerless deer hunting in twelve areas across West Virginia for 2023.

According to the West Virginia DNR, they announced on Friday, June 23, 2023, that the permit applications for the lottery hunt are available. All interested hunters have until Friday, August 11, 2023, to submit their applications.

This year, antlerless deer hunting is limited to 12 separate areas that wildlife biologists have seen reasonable and will help the DNR meet their management objectives.

Allowed hunting areas:

Camp Creek State Forest

Greenbrier State Forest

Hillcrest WMA

National Forest Land (Pocahontas Co.)

National Forest Land (Randolph Co.)

Boone County

Clay County (South Portion)

Greenbrier County (North Portion)

Kanawha County (North Portion)

Nicholas County

Raleigh County (East Portion)

Webster County

Applying hunters will be able to see if they gained the permit by logging into their DNR account after Sunday, August 20. For more information in the application, visit the West Virginia DNR’s website.