GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The bald eagle that was hit by a car in Greenbrier County has died.

The eagle, who was hit by a car near Dawson on I-64 in Greenbrier County in September 2023, was given the name Dawson. According to the Three Rivers Avian Center, Dawson had total nerve malfunction at the pelvis, which caused a total inability to walk, a lack of anal and tail control, and was in a lot of pain.

Despite their best efforts, Dawson was unable to be saved.