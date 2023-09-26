GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On September 25, 2023, a 4-year-old male bald eagle was hit by a car near Dawson in Greenbrier County on I-64.

Due to the quick actions of someone who lived nearby and the WV DNR Police, it took less than an hour for the bald eagle to be taken for care. The eagle has a concussion and some spinal cord bruising that prevents him from standing.

When the eagle first came in, his feet were balled up from his impact with the car, however they had opened up by the end of the day, and the Three Rivers Avian Center are hoping that he will be able to stand soon.

According to the Center, the bald eagle’s lead toxicity is low, however he remains in intensive care and is on medication for pain and swelling.