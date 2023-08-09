BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Earlier this year we told you the story of a bald eagle rescue in our area. Now, the eagle is finally well enough to be set free.

In late May, a bald eagle was rescued by the Three Rivers Avian Center. The eagle was struggling to fly when it was found and was speculated to be suffering from lead poisoning. Now, those with the Three Rivers Avian Center are setting him free at Woonton Park in Beckley – the place suspected to be its home.

Executive Director of Three Rivers Avian Center, Wendy Perrone, says she’s delighted to see the eagle released back into the wild.

“This is where he’s got home, this is where he’s got places he knows. So, this is where he is here. So, we’re delighted to be able to bring him back out here and have the whole crowd that was here. It’s just delightful to see.” Wendy Perrone, Executive Director of Three Rivers Avian Center

Now that the eagle is released, it is free to soar through the skies of southern West Virginia once again.