HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Bluestone State Park will be hosting an informative Birding and Turtle Talk for ages 6 to 16.

If you have a child that has a love for nature, especially small animals like birds and turtles, then Bluestone State Park is the place to be on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Both the bird and turtle segments will be an hour long, with the birding segment going from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the turtle segment from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to exploresummerscounty.com, each segment will be located under the pines next to the events building playground, where the youth can join naturalists discussing local birds, turtles, and other reptiles around the park.

This event is a part of the young people for parks programs, which are designed to focus on fun education for the youth about the parks and their wildlife.

Youth from ages 6 to 16 are welcome to join, but all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.