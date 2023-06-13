An American bald eagle flies over Mill Pond on August 2, 2018 in Centerport, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS)– Like birds of prey?

Well, Camp Creek has you covered as they host their informative birds of prey program.

At this event, you will get the chance to learn all about the habitat, diet, and behavior of the birds that will be presented. The birds in the program are all native to our Mountain State, creatures like hawks, eagles, falcons, and even owls.

According to wvstateparks.com, this avian event will be free to the public and will be on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. It will be located at the Earlie Moon Shelter and will last about an hour. This is a family-friendly event where all ages are welcome, and questions are encouraged.

So, don’t miss your chance to educate yourself on the wonders of our local avian predators.