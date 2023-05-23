CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s been another bear sighting in a Mountain State neighborhood.

Residents in the Ravinia Road neighborhood of Charleston are keeping an eye out for a black bear who has recently been spotted in their neighborhood. Video shared with WOWK from resident Savannah Slaughter shows the bear walking along an ally, just like he’s part of the community.

This sighting was reported not even a month after the principal at Zela Elementary School in Nicholas County got quite the surprise at a dumpster and another black bear played “ding-dong ditch” at a home in Fairmont.

This morning, the Ceredo Police Department in Wayne County also posted on their Facebook alerting of several bear sightings over the past 10 days in the Walker’s Branch, Briarcliff and Crescent Hill areas. They say the Division of Natural Resources has been notified of the sightings.

While the new neighbor may look cute and cuddly, you may want to keep your distance!