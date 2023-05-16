HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Bluestone State Park will open their new Eagle Point Trail with a brisk and lovely hike.

According to exploresummerscounty.com, the new Eagle Point Trail will be opened on Saturday, May 20 with a hike led by Naturalist Jonathan Lipscomb from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those who are interested will meet at the overlook located along the park road between the main entrance and the office.

The hike will be a two-mile round trip through this new, scenic trail. The trail will provide a captivating view of the Bluestone Lake and Bluestone River.

It is recommended to bring water and comfortable shoes as well as long pants. The trail is also not recommended for children or pets due to the steep terrain and high cliffs.

If you enjoy a good hike and would like to add a new potential for a new trail, Bluestone’s new Eagle Point Trail might be a place to check out.