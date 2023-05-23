MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Twin Falls State Park will be celebrating National Trails Day by inviting everyone to a hike.

According to wvstateparks.com, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. hikers will be meeting at Horsepen Knob trailhead parking area, but it’s recommended to meet before 10 a.m. The hike will be 2 1/2-mile loop going through a varying forest and fields with steep sections, then revert back to the forest. Also, Twin Falls naturalist, Ace England, will be joining the group for the hike.

It is recommended to bring sturdy hiking boots/shoes and to bring plenty of water for the trek. Also, there will be no restrooms near the trailhead, so make sure to prepare.

The mission of National Trails Day is to provide trail activities to help connect people to trails. This day falls on every first Saturday of June, and all are welcome to grab your shoes and march down a trail you enjoy.

For more information on the hike, visit the National Trails Day Hike website.