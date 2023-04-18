GHENT, WV (WVNS)– There will be a WV Master Naturalist Certification Course on salamanders at Hawks Nest State Park.

Cave Salamander

According to WV State Parks, as an elective activity for Spring Fling, this course will help you learn all about salamander species local to New River Gorge. This course will begin on Saturday April 29 at 9 a.m. and involves both classroom learning and field work.

If you believe you would be interested in becoming a salamander master, you can learn more about the West Virginia Master Naturalist program at mnofwv.org.