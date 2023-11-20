CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hunters in two regions of West Virginia are required to take their kills for examination during the first few days of firearm season.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reminded hunters that if you kill a deer in Barbour, Upshur, Mason or Jackson County on Nov. 20 or 21, the carcass must be brought to an examination station.

The checks help the DNR get information about the age and physical characteristics of deer being harvested so it can better manage deer populations.

The following locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 21:

Barbour County

Junior Fire Department: 331 Row Ave., Belington, WV 26250

Longview One Stop: 6861 Buckhannon Rd., Volga, WV 26238

Nestorville Community Church: 406 Robinson Rd., Philippi, WV 26416 (Directly across from Nestorville Service Station)

Mattchew’s Bar and Grill: 20305 Barbour Co. Hwy., Philippi, WV 26416

Barbour County Fairgrounds: 227 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV 26250

Jackson County

Kenna Exxon: WV-34 Kenna, WV 25248

C-Mart: 425 North Church St. Ripley, WV 25271

Turkey Fork Grocery: 15 Co. Rd. 7 and Turkey Fork Rd., Sandyville, WV 25275

C-Mart: 8069 Ripley Rd., Cottageville, WV 25239

Old and New Sports: 813 Washington St., Ravenswood, WV 26164

Mason County

Sandhill Foodmart: 4107 Sandhill Rd., Point Pleasant, WV 25550

New Haven Marathon: 605 5th St., New Haven, WV 25265

Leon General, LLC: 27523 Charleston Rd., Leon, WV 25123

Jerry’s Run Food Mart: 30575 Huntington Rd., Apple Grove, WV 25502

Upshur County

Dean’s Variety Mart: 66 Mount Nebo Rd., Buckhannon, WV 26201

Tractor Supply Co.: 120 Garden Fresh Plaza Dr., Buckhannon, WV 26201

WVDNR District 3 Office: 163 Wildlife Rd., French Creek, WV 26218

Deer killed in those counties must still be checked online or by a license agent.