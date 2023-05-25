GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The black bear is one of the most recognizable bear species in North America, and there are some interesting facts from Wildlife Informer you might not have known about them.

1.) They are not all black:

Though this might seem misleading with them being BLACK bears, but they can come in other colors too. Some have been seen with a rusty cinnamon, brown, and even a light blue-grey coat. Though very rare, some have been spotted with white coats in British Columbia.

2.) They are not territorial:

Though black bears are very solitary animals and can roam large territories, they don’t usually try to protect their territory from other bears. Male black bears territory for food foraging can span between 15 to 80 square-miles.

3.) They can be very quick and agile:

Though big and usually very husky creatures, they can be pretty quick on their feet. They can chase someone down at 30 mph and can even climb a tree in seconds. So, it might not be a good idea to get on the bad side of one of these guys.

4.) They can’t see far real well:

Black bears are known for their hearing and smell, but the same can’t be said about their eye sight. Their eyes are much better close-range but can struggle with seeing something much further away.

5.) They don’t really hibernate:

What I mean to say is that they don’t hibernate the same way as other bears do. They still go into a long winter sleep called torpor in a built den and will start looking for dens around October or November and will wake up around spring.

If you would like to learn more about these furry creatures, check out wildlifeinformer.com and their article Wildlife Informer.