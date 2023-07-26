GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Fishing is and means something different for everyone but teaching someone to fish carries its own rewards.

At the National Scout Jamboree, there is a dedicated team of volunteers teaching scouts the art of fly fishing. A method of fishing that can be challenging to learn but worth the journey. Youth Fishing Volunteer Fred Monahan, says fly fishing us about more than just the fish.

“Teaches them patience, gets them out into the woods or by the water. And if you teach a kid to fish, you created a conservationist. They want to keep the place clean. They want to keep the water clean. And we give them the basics. If they go home and spend some time on the water, they’ll pick it up fairly quickly.” Fishing Volunteer Fred Monahan

Even our own StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells took the opportunity to cast his fly rod into the lake at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

He said it was his late father that taught him and spending time on the lake is a way to keep him with him. Monahan added that there is a satisfaction in teaching the art of fishing to those willing to learn and hopes they develop their own appreciation for a sport he loves.