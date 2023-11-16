ELKINS, WV (WVNS) — The Pocahontas County 947 Fire is approximately 100 acres with 33 firefighters working on the fire as of Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The fire is off of Forest Road 947 by the intersection of Brushy Mountain Trail and Beaver Lick Road in the Monongahela National Forest in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. Those in the area may smell or see smoke from the fire, the Forest Service asks people to avoid the area so that vehicles and personnel can access the fire area.

Local fire departments responded to the 947 fire on Monday evening. By Tuesday, November 14, 2023 the fire had grown to approximately 30 acres, and went up to around 100 acres by Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Monongahela National Forest personnel are not the only ones working on the fire, they are joined by firefighters from the Nevada Bureau of Land Management, the Boise National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Tonto National Forest, Klamath National Forest, and Job Corps.

Make sure to follow fall fire laws and be sure that all campfires are put out before leaving them, and future fire updates can be found here.