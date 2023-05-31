The amount of fishing gear you must take with you while fishing can be overwhelming, but a good fishing vest can help you organize everything.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced the return of West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend for anglers and families to enjoy.

According to Justice, this weekend event is a part of a nationwide effort to make fishing more acceptable to the public. During this time, people from all over can take to the lakes, rivers, and streams to enjoy fishing without any licensing. The event will be from June 10 to 11, 2023.

“As a lifelong angler, I know firsthand that fishing in West Virginia is one of the most joyous things you can do in this world… I want to encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to try fishing out or to introduce someone you know to the sport we all love so much.” Jim Justice, West Virginia Governor (R)

This event is also not just the seasoned angler, but for all who enjoy the activity or even for those who want to give fishing a shot for the first time.

“Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a beginner, our Free Fishing Weekend is a great time to cast a line and have some fun… We hope this event will encourage people to try fishing for the first time or to rekindle their love for the sport.” Brett McMillion, WVDNR Director

If you are still invested in fishing for this year, you can purchase or renew your fishing license at WVfish.com for some more fishy fun.