CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Anglers, get prepped to reel in a big one because West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend is returning!

Governor Jim Justice announced that those looking to hit the lakes and rivers to catch some fish could plan their 2023 trips for the weekend of June 10, 2023 through the 11th.

During these two days, residents and nonresidents are able to fish for free in West Virginia without having to buy a license. As part of the Free Fishing Weekend, the West Virginia DNR is also hosting its annual fishing derby for kids at Little Beaver State Park on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Registration for the event takes place that morning from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.