CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A major step is being taken to ensure the prolonged conservation of fish and other wildlife across the Mountain State.

United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $17,424,327 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) that will go towards blanketing the entire state with conservation efforts. Manchin, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the money will be put toward restoring and protecting forest and aquatic habitats, as well as expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and education programs.

“West Virginia is blessed with beautiful public lands and incredible wildlife. Like many of my fellow West Virginians, I enjoy hunting, fishing and exploring our public lands, and I’ve instilled that love and appreciation for the great outdoors in my children and grandchildren. I am pleased the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investing in conservation and recreation projects that educate our communities, restore forest and freshwater habitats and promote access to outdoor recreation across the Mountain State. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure West Virginia’s public lands are protected for generations to come.” US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) | Chairman, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee

As to where the money will go specifically, $13,177,495 will come from the FWS Wildlife Restoration Program. This program provides funding which supports restoration and recovery projects for state wildlife agencies. Projects can range from improving access to wildlife resources, wildlife area acquisition and management, research, hunter education and management of shooting ranges.

Another $4,246,832 will becoming from the FWS Sport Fish Restoration Program. This program is aimed at supporting state fish and wildlife agencies in various projects ranging from basic fishery projects, to boating access and aquatic education classes.

All funding from the FWS is aimed at connecting people with nature through outdoor recreation and aquatic resources education programs.