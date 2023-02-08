CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources have announced the winners of the state’s fourth annual Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway.

The giveaway was open to residents and non-residents who purchased an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in December. Over 21,000 people entered into the drawing.

“As a lifelong outdoorsman, I am honored to announce the winners of the WVDNR’s Lifetime License Giveaway This giveaway is just one of the many ways my administration is giving back to the hardworking and dedicated sportsmen and women of West Virginia. I want to congratulate all our lucky winners and thank them for their dedication to preserving our state’s wildlife. I hope that these prizes will bring them plenty of joy and memories in our beautiful state.” Governor Jim Justice, (R-WV)

The resident grand prize is a combination hunting, trapping, and fishing lifetime license and the non-resident grand prize is two Pipestem Resort State Park zipline tour tickets with a three-night lodge stay. Other prizes include $200 West Virginia State Parks gift cards, two-night cabin stays at West Virginia State Parks and gift bags with exclusive merchandise.

Giveaway winners are listed below and will be contacted by the WVDNR to arrange delivery of prizes.

Resident Hunting, Trapping, and Fishing Lifetime License Winner

Makaylia Johnston (Fayetteville, WV)

Resident $200 West Virginia State Parks Gift Card Winners

Kailynn Weaver (West Columbia, WV)

Brian Cole (Martinsburg, WV)

Jillian Wines (Weston, WV)

Natalie Remias (Valley Fork, WV)

Resident WVDNR Gift Bag Winners

Bobby Jarvis (Chloe, WV)

Amanda Beverage (Valley Head, WV)

Kevin Lockhard (Ripley, WV)

Kyle Robinson (Craigsville, WV)

Justin Blake (Washington, WV)

Jeremiah Tackett (Danville, WV)

Ethan Kesner (Moorefield, WV)

Kyle Schrader (Parkersburg, WV)

Non-Resident Pipestem Resort State Park Stay (3 Nights) and 2 Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour Tickets

Paul Frame (Fredericksburg, VA)

Non-Resident West Virginia State Park Stay (2 Nights) Winners

Rachel Bartgis (Annapolis, MD) — Watoga State Park

William Tobias (Peoria, IL) — Bluestone State Park

Natasha Dinsmore (Bellefonte, PA) — Seneca State Forest

Scott Hargrove (North Lawrence, OH) — Blackwater Falls State Park

Non-Resident WVDNR Gift Bag Winners

Steven Williams (Leesville, SC)

Andrew Rice (Statesville, NC)

Ethan Adkins (Belfry, KY)

Ivan Bryant (Destin, FL)

Sabrina Evans (Hatfield, KY)

Shana Dove (Timberville, VA)

Mark Hardgrove (Conyers, GA)

Craig Harley (Pennington, NJ)