CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the least-green state, according to a study by WalletHub.
WalletHub used environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors and climate-change contributions to create the ranking.
According to the study, West Virginia is the least-green state and is last in climate-change contributions. The Mountain State is ranked 48 for both environmental quality and eco-friendly behaviors.
West Virginia is last for the percentage of renewable energy consumption and LEED-certified buildings per capita, according to the study. The state is also tied with Mississippi and New Jersey for the lowest water quality.
The least-green states, according to the study, include:
- West Virginia
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Alabama
- Wyoming
- Kentucky
- Alaska
- Oklahoma
- North Dakota
- Indiana
The most-green states, according to the study, include:
- Vermont
- New York
- California
- Hawaii
- Maryland
- Connecticut
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Washington
- Maine