CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Whether you’re a wildlife enthusiast or an angler or hunter, knowing how to spot animals in the wild is a valuable skill and enjoyable activity.

With more than 80 species of amphibians and reptiles, 70 species of mammals, 178 species of fish and nearly 300 species of birds, West Virginia is a great place to hone your wildlife identification skills. Here’s a few tips to help you get started.

To properly identify wildlife, the WVDNR says the best method is to use your senses. Animals provide plenty of clues and signs to help with identification. As you look and listen in your backyard, in the woods or at a state park or forest, pay attention to an animal’s:

Shape The first and perhaps the most obvious way to distinguish different types of wildlife is the shape of the animal.



Size Similarly to an animals shape, the size of an animal is another easy way to classify. As most people know, reptiles, amphibians, insects, and birds tend to be quite small, whereas most mammals, especially in West Virginia are quite large.



Color Colors can easily help distinguish animals or even different types of the same animal. Birds are usually strikingly colored, and even mammals tend to have different types of coats.



Distinguishing features Most wildlife have distinctive features like bright colors, patterns, body parts, or other marks that can show what they are quickly.



Tracks Tracks can be easily used to group animals into a classification based on several characteristics. They can tell you how an animal moves: whether its a waddling, bounding, hopping, or zig-zagging. Canine and Feline prints are usually incredibly easy to distinguish as well.



Scat Much like tracks, animal scat is unique to almost every animal and easy to distinguish. It’s a topic that many are often uncomfortable with discussing, but every animal has different methods of disposing waste, and learning what sets them apart can quickly be used to identify an area’s wildlife.



Calls, songs and other noises Every animal makes a distinctive noise or call. That, or they completely lack one, which also provides clues. Birds have songs and calls, Small mammals make rooting or eating noises, and larger mammals usually have a distinctive noise of their own.



The call of the West Virginia State Bird, the Northern Cardinal

For more information on how to properly identify wildlife from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, check out their set of tips here.