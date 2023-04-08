GHENT, WV (WVNS)– With 18,758 acres of land, Bluestone Lake Wildlife Management Area has plenty of hunting and fishing opportunities.

According to the WVDNR, Bluestone WMA is an amazing place for hunting or fishing in southern West Virginia. With fishing season creeping up, it’s important to find local places for this popular pastime, and even though hunting season won’t be around until this Fall, it also helps with preparation to look for local game.

Fishing

Anglers from all over visit Bluestone to catch a variety of different fish. Channel cats, crappie, striped bass, rock bass, large and smallmouth bass, muskellunge, and white bass are several of the many types of fish to catch at this lake.

Hunting & Trapping

From large river bottoms to ridgetop hideaways, Bluestone has plenty to offer for hunting locations. For deer hunters, Bluestone offers an opportunity to pursue mature bucks special to hunting regulations that require all antlered deer to have a minimum antler spread of 14 inches to be hunted. Dove and waterfowl hunters have several locations in the area to hunt their game. Dove management areas include Harman Fields and Shanklin’s Ferry, while a 15-acre wetland area can be found for waterfowl hunting.

Trappers have the opportunity to grab mink, otter, beaver, raccoon, red and grey fox, bobcat, coyote, skunk, and opossum are available for their furs.

Regardless of you either being a hunter or angler, Bluestone WMA is perfect for those activities and many more.

For more information on licensing and other requirements, visit West Virginia Division of Natural Resources – WVDNR : West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.