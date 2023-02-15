(WTRF) Are you allowed to kill a coyote in West Virginia?

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources coyotes may be hunted year round.

Coyotes can also be hunted at night in West Virginia using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging, or active illumination is legal from January 1 through August 31.

Coyote hunting at night with artificial lights is legal on private property from September 1 through December 31, with the condition that the hunter must notify the local Natural Resources Police Officer or District Office, and provide hunter’s name, landowner’s name, and hunting location during working hours for approval.

When hunting coyotes legal firearms for night coyote hunting are shotguns with No. 2 or smaller shot and rifles and handguns of .22 caliber centerfire or smaller, .22 caliber rimfire, and air rifles of .22 caliber.

Additionally, during closed small game seasons, coyotes may only be hunted in open fields.

There is no daily, annual or season bag limit on coyotes.

Electronic calls are legal for coyotes