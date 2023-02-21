Ghent, WV (WVNS) – You might be surprised to find lead is in the environment here in the Mountain State. It’s an issue plaguing many top predators, including Hawks, Falcons, and Eagles.

Wendy Perrone, Executive Director of Three Rivers Avian Center, said it has been tough dealing with this ongoing issue.

“We used to say that we needed to get it to zero but to be honest there is so much contamination that we’ve been working with other researchers and rehabilitators around the U. S.,” Perrone said.

Perrone added a big part of the issue revolves around the use of lead ammunition and how those used bullets affect other animals on the food chain.

“Now they’re going after stuff it’s like roadkill, somebody went out hunting season and left a gut pile or the one that got away or something like that and their going to scavenge those,” Perrone said.

But it is not just land animals, even our own water sources have lead problems.

In fact, there is so much lead in the waterways, Perrone said she cannot even use the fish to feed the birds at the center.

“We have stopped using any local fish at all, especially if it’s a bottom feeder like carp or suckers or some of those, because the lead levels are so high in the fish, and we almost killed a bird doing that,” Perrone said.

Despite the problem, there are still ways to help. Perrone told us the best way to help is by finding alternatives to lead-based items.

“There’s plenty of options out there for non-lead ammunition, the prices have now come down to where it’s competitive and it’s every bit as accurate. We’ve seen people they’re going fishing, switching from using lead tackle to other things that are not,” Perrone added.