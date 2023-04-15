GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Hawks Nest State Park will be hosting a moth viewing and learning experience.

According to West Virginia State Parks, you can learn about the moths of New River Gorge at the Hawks Nest conference room, then head on outside to see them attracted by artificial lights. The event is on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30p.m.

Those who are interested may receive a “Field Guide to the Slug Moths of West Virginia” by Tucker Cooley and Richard C. Reardon. An online version is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/foresthealth.

So grab a flashlight/headlamp, magnifying glass, and a camera with a flash and get ready for an evening of moth fun.