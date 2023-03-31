GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Twin Falls State Park will be hosting a Nature Ranger Day Camp for kids in April.

According to WV State Parks, the camp will span from April 10 to April 12, and twelve children ages nine to twelve will become Nature Rangers. The program fee of $99 will cover lunches, supplies, and other materials used for the three-day outdoor adventure.

Day 1: The first day of the camp will consist of a meet and greet, tracking and tracking identification, and understanding of bats and moths and their use of echolocation, a survival skill set, and an option of a black light hike in the evening.

Day 2: This day will be a primitive bush craft day that will focus on crafting things like slingshots, shelter building, and fire building.

Day 3: There will be an early morning option called “speak the language” and learning about turkey habits, sounds, and their habitat. There will also be a turkey call craft, chair construction using cord and sticks, and concludes the camp with the completion of the certificate and pin.

For more information on registration and parent agreement, email Tammy.D.Cooper@wv.gov.