EDGEFIELD, SC (WVNS) — As a part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the National Wild Turkey Federation is offering a new way to make an immediate impact on wild turkey conservation — the $50 for the 50th campaign.

The newly announced membership drive offers two memberships for only $50. This means current members could renew their membership for one year while gifting the second membership to a friend, or gift both!

The NWTF will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout 2023, and the organization has new goals to accomplish during the calendar year, one of which is to achieve a membership base of 250,000 adult members by the end of the year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The $50 for the 50th will make it easier for our volunteers and current members to welcome their friends and family into the flock. Our 50th anniversary is about positioning the NWTF to deliver its mission for another 50 years and beyond. With a membership base of 250,000-plus, we will reach new heights in conserving our cherished bird and leaving a legacy to be carried on by future generations of sportsmen and women.” Elisa Daly, director of national events and membership marketing

The NWTF’s continued success relies on new members joining the Federation and ensuring the passion for conservation and the outdoor lifestyle lives on for generations to come.