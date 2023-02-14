ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoor news from across Virginia and the region.

Golden Largemouth

A rare golden largemouth bass was caught recently from the James River near Chippokes State Park by angler Jacob Moore. The fish measured 16 inches long.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reports that golden largemouth has a genetic mutation that allows yellow pigmentation in their skin to dominate. Aside from the color, golden largemouths are like regular largemouth bass in shape and behavior. The DWR says the mutation is found in one in about every one million largemouth bass.

The fish was photographed and then released.

Rare golden largemouth caught from James River (Photo: VDWR/Jacob Moore)

Backyard Bird Count

The Great Backyard Bird Count is about to start this week, and you can be part of it.

It is a worldwide event run by the Cornell Lab, The National Audobon Society, and Birds Canada.

from Friday (02/17) to next Monday (02/20). You are encouraged to watch the birds in your backyard, identify them if you can, and then report them here.

All the data collected gives bird researchers a snapshot of the state of birds around the world and helps them develop conservation plans.

The Great Backyard Bird County is held every February (Photo: Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation)

Trust the Trout

The Kansas City Chiefs are the 2023 Super Bowl Champs. But, Virginia trout could have told you that was going to happen. You may have seen the story Sunday morning on Good Day Virginia where trout correctly predicted the winner of the game. The WFXR Outdoors Bound Team went fishing last week on Wilson Creek in Douthat State Park. The trout were given the choice of red baits if they favored the Chiefs, and green baits if they favored the Philadelphia Eagles. Only one fish was caught in the time allotted, and it took a red bait. The trout will be put to the test again next year. You can see the trout prediction story here.