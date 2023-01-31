BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Piney Creek Trail System will be experiencing utility work on sections of its trails until August 2023.

The Piney Creek Trail System is asking the community to respect “Trail Closure” signs while using the Piney Creek Trail System near the YMCA Sports Complex.

Some utility work on sections of the trails will be taking place until August. Not all the trails will be affected at the same time, so the Trail System is advising people to watch for signs that may appear along these trails:

Grey Flats North Trail

Grey Flats South Trail

Wildflower Trail

Old Farm Trail

Shiprock Trail

Ant Hill Trail

Drop-off Trail

The trails will be brought back up to standard as work is completed.

For more information, contact Corey Lilly, Director of Outdoor Economic Development for the City of Beckley, at 304-712-8524.

The trail map is below with areas to be affected in the orange circle.