BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man broke a 25-year-old West Virginia record for the largest golden trout ever reeled in.

According to Governor Jim Justice, the trout weighed in at 9.72 pounds. This golden giant broke the previous record of 9.31 pounds, previously set in 1998.

Look at this stunning golden trout, which sets a new state record!…Congrats to the fisherman who reeled in this beauty at Little Beaver Lake. Governor Jim Justice | West Virginia Governor (R)

This beautiful fish is highly prized by anglers all through the state. The WVDNR stocks over 50,000 golden trout every Spring so that anglers from across the country can have a chance to catch this famous WV native fish.

More information on the West Virginia Gold Rush can be found on the WVDNR’s Website.