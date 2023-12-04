FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — There is now permanent access to a popular rock-climbing area near the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Permanent access to the rock-climbing area referred to as “Bubba City” or “Sandstonia” was secured by the West Virginia Land Trust. The area borders the the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, near Fayetteville, West Virginia.

Known as the “Gateway to Sandstonia,” the area is a 40-acre preserve and is just a few miles away from the National Park Service Visitor Center. It allows recreational access to an almost two-mile rock wall with dozens of climbing routes, scenic views, and hiking opportunities.

New River has over 1,400 named rock climbs and has become one of the most popular rock-climbing destinations in the country. Providing safe and environmentally conscious access points is vital to our visitors and our resource. Charles Sellars | Superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

The rock formations to the north of the New River Bridge have been known to climbers for years, but accessing them was difficult as it was on private land. The West Virginia Land Trust’s “Gateway to Sandstonia” now has permanent access that visitors and locals have wanted for years.

Hiking opportunities, parking, and signage are all a part of the future plans for the property. support from local volunteers and donations will help develop the preserve. If anyone wants to get involved, they can email jessica@wvlandtrust.org.

WVLT has put the “public” in public lands! This strategic acquisition that connects a public road to the national park, secures recreational access to miles of awesome nuttall sandstone cliff. The climbing community is psyched to help create a trailhead and maintain this gift. Gene Kistler | Founder of New River Alliance of Climbers & Former Owner of Water Stone Outdoors

The West Virginia Land Trust is a statewide nonprofit organization that is dedicated to protecting special locations in the Mountain State, and has protected over 20,000 acres of land since 1994. It has created outdoor recreation opportunities, safeguarding drinking water supplies, protected scenic views, preserved historic sites and family farms, and more.