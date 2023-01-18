

THURMOND, WV (WVNS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito applauded the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s announcement that they have added 45 acres of land to the area designated as the preserve.

The tract located on Beury Mountain, just east of the Thurmond area, will provide easier access and add to the national preserve area of the New River Gorge where hunting is already allowed.

This acquisition was made possible by Senator Capito’s successful efforts to redesignate New River Gorge from a National River to a National Park and Preserve, and was specifically mentioned in the senator’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Designation Act.

