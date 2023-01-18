THURMOND, WV (WVNS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito applauded the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s announcement that they have added 45 acres of land to the area designated as the preserve.
The tract located on Beury Mountain, just east of the Thurmond area, will provide easier access and add to the national preserve area of the New River Gorge where hunting is already allowed.
This acquisition was made possible by Senator Capito’s successful efforts to redesignate New River Gorge from a National River to a National Park and Preserve, and was specifically mentioned in the senator’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Designation Act.
“The New River Gorge is a trademark of our state, and as such, it must reflect the important components of our culture and traditions in the Mountain State. Countless West Virginians take great pride in being outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen, which is why I worked diligently to protect public hunting land when we redesignated the New River Gorge as a National Park and Preserve. Today’s announcement strengthens public hunting access on Beury Mountain, better connects the preserve, and contributes to the wonderful success we are seeing at the Gorge since its redesignation two years ago,”Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)