GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Cold weather and even snow are returning to the area, which means the start of snowmaking at Winterplace.

The resort will take advantage of the opportune weather conditions and officially start the snowmaking process for the 2022/2023 winter season. The resort started snowmaking early Sunday morning.

Winterplace typically prepares to open in Mid-December, but if prime weather conditions hold out, the winter season could begin earlier.

“Snow guns are in place, and we are excited to get the snowmaking underway. This season is our 40th Anniversary and we look forward to providing our guests an exceptional winter recreational experience with 100% snowmaking coverage all season long,” Josh Faber, General Manager at Winterplace

He added that the snowmaking team at Winterplace will take advantage of the prime temps and continue to make snow as conditions permit.

About Winterplace’s Snowmaking System

Snowmaking requires cold temperatures, low humidity, compressed air, a considerable amount of water and plenty of snow guns. Winterplace’s powerful snowmaking system consists of almost 100 fully automated fan guns, which allow the team to take advantage of shorter windows of time and make snow more efficiently. There are also 12 miles of underground pipe and two air compressors that provide 12,000 cubic feet per minute of air throughout over 300 snow guns.

“With our snowmaking system and the right conditions, we can convert 7,200 gallons-per-minute of water into snow. To put that into perspective it’s enough water to fill an Olympic size pool in 1.5 hours.” Josh Faber, General Manager at Winterplace

2022/2023 Season Passes Currently Available for Purchase Online

Full Season passes are available to purchase online.

Season passholders can also now purchase an “Indy AddOn Pass” which allows them to ski at many independent Indy resorts across the US and Canada at a deeply discounted price.

The resort is introducing a new “Wild Wonderful Pass” for $79, which provides $25 off every all-day or evening lift ticket purchases, all season long.

The pass is intended for guests that plan on skiing more frequently and who are seeking a budget-friendly option to purchasing multiple lift tickets, but who are not quite ready to commit to a season pass. To purchase a season, pass visit Winterplace’s website here.