SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) – The Snowshoe Resort Community District has officially achieved Bee City designation from Bee City USA.

Bee City USA is a non-profit that helps designated communities to conserve native local pollinators. The Resort has partnered with the Pocahontas County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, SRCD, and West Virginia University to set aside an area on the mountain for enhanced pollinator habitat.





“Back in the spring we tilled up about 4 acres of land on the backside of our Silver Creek area at

a place known locally as “The Airport” and planted a wide variety of native wildflowers. Pollinators, and particularly bees, have been declining rapidly in recent years which is bad news for our global food supply. It’s important that we start taking action now, not just here at Snowshoe but everywhere.” Robin Visintin, Chair of Snowshoe’s new Bee City Committee

The designation makes Snowshoe only the second Bee City in West Virginia. The first community

in the state to achieve Bee City status was Williamstown, in Wood County.



Bee City USA provides a framework for communities to conserve native pollinators by providing them with healthy habitat that is rich in a variety of native plants, provides nest sites, and is protected from pesticides.

As the name suggests, the focus of Bee City USA is bees, and primarily native species. The steps that affiliates take to conserve native bees, including creating safe habitats and hosting community events, will also help other pollinators. You can learn more at www.beecityusa.org or by watching a video here.