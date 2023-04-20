HALE’S FORD, Va. (WFXR) — At this time of year you do not have to be a deep thinker, at least not when it comes to catching largemouth bass. That is because those fish have moved into the shallows to take part in their yearly spawning bed ritual.

“Fish are moving shallow, now,” said Dewayne Lamb, owner of Captain’s Quarters Bait and Tackle at Smith Mountain Lake. “It’s going to be a shallow water ‘finessy’ kind of deal; whacky-rigged Senkos, unweighted flukes, skipping that stuff around boat docks, stumps, structure.”

In most cases, the hits anglers receive from bedding bass are reaction strikes. The fish are highly protective of the eggs and fry in the nest.

Males will fan out a nest. A female will drop her eggs and the male will fertilize them. Then, the male will sit on the nest and guard the eggs and fry while the female will patrol for a short time to keep predators away. Eventually, the female will leave, and the male will protect the young fry until they get big enough to swim away on their own.

“Right now, they’re in five to ten feet of water,” said Lamb. “Then as the water warms up later, it’ll be 15 to 20.”

Sight-fishing is one way to target those bass. Another way is to fish in areas where the bass is likely bedding. Stealth and finesse are vital. That means unweighted or lightly weighted soft plastic offerings or drop-shot rigs. Crankbaits can also trigger strikes. But, keep in mind, bedding bass is easily spooked.

This is also the time of year when it is possible to catch a trophy in shallow water.

“We’ve officially weighed five over nine pounds, this year,” Lamb said.

The key to conserving the resource while bed fishing is to enjoy the moment. That means land the fish, take a quick picture, and get it quickly back into the water, if possible.

Some anglers may not want to take part in fishing for bedding bass. It is a personal choice. The fish are managed throughout their lifecycle for harvest, and bed fishing is factored in.

A recent study by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission found that if proper conservation techniques are practiced, bed fishing has a minimal impact on bass populations.