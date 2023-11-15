GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — As of Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Steep Valley Fire is 2,182 acres and is 78 percent contained.

The fire continues to burn in the steep, rugged, and inaccessible terrain in the remote War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas of the park. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Earlier in the week a UAS, or drone, was seen in the fire area. There is currently a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in effect for 5,000 feet above ground level and in a 5-mile radius around the fire area. Any drones that go into the Steep Valley TFR area violate FAA regulations.

Drones also endanger any air crews flying in the area and would cause any aircraft firefighter operations to be grounded temporarily. Interrupting firefighting support can severely endanger firefighters and cause grave consequences for firefighters focused on fire suppression.

Launching, landing, or operating a drone in National Park Service lands is forbidden.