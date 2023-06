ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A fawn was rescued during Tour De Coal Saturday, according to Institute Fire Rescue.

Officials said people helping with the Tour De Coal event on the Coal River saw the injured, stranded fawn on the river bank.

Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire Rescue

Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire Rescue

They said the fawn was given medical attention and was given to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.