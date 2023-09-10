GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– The Summit Bechtel Reserve was the location for the WV Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days 2023.

Hunting and fishing was the name of the game September 9, 2023, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

It was a time where folks got the opportunity to learn more about hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities in a safe and supervised environment.

The event was not just a fun way to celebrate the great outdoors, it was also a way to help the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources with funding.

“There’s archery, there’s firearms shooting, there’s just simply looking at things, hands-on type stuff. They actually sign up for door prizes at the end of the day, if they complete at least ten of our events then they get to enter the drawing for the prizes… Kids are our future. We get our funding from license sales, hunting and fishing sales, and if the kids are not buying licenses and stuff our funding will suffer down the road.” Lt. Tim White, Natural Resources Police Officer for District 4

As adults and children alike enjoyed the activities, they also learned a few things about the great outdoors in the process.