GHENT, WV (WVNS)– With fishing being one of West Virginia’s favorite pastimes, it is always good to know about the fish hatcheries that they come from.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources states that they manage and operates nine hatcheries in the state.

Seven of these hatcheries are cold water, that include Bowen, Edray, Petersburg, Reeds Creek, Ridge, Spring Run, and Tate Lohr hatcheries. These cold-water hatcheries are designed for trout species like rainbow trout, golden rainbow trout, brook trout, brown trout, and tiger trout.

Several of these hatcheries culture and maintain their own brood stock for spawning. After the spawning, the eggs and fingerlings are moved to the remaining cold-water hatcheries for grow-out. The rainbow and golden rainbow trout spawn in August, while the brown and brook trout are usually spawned in September and October. When it’s time for stocking, most catchable sized trout are one and a half year old with a target weight of three quarters of a pound.

The other two hatcheries are Apple Grove and Palestine that are both warm water, and fish species like walleye, musky, channel catfish, blue catfish, striped bass, and hybrid striped bass can be found in them.

These warm-water fish are cultured from several sources, from collecting wild broods, purchasing eggs from private vendors or from trading with other agencies. The fish are spawned in the hatcheries then returned to the wild at the location of collection.

They would later be placed into grow-out ponds until they become fingerlings. The ponds are drained in early summer and the fingerlings are distributed throughout the state. However, some ponds are not drained, and the fingerlings grow even larger and are stocked in the fall.

After the fish are stocked, they are ready to be caught at your pleasure. If you want to learn more about the stocking process, visit the WVDNR website at Fish Stocking – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources : West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (wvdnr.gov).