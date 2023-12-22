BROOKS, WV (WVNS) — The Three Rivers Avian Center has announced a new barn owl ambassador.

Dawn is a 5-year-old retired breeding female from Hawkeye Industries, who has the Raptors Aloft falconry program based out of Berkeley Springs. According to the Three Rivers Avian Center, Dawn was picked up on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, and is a gentle soul who appears to be enjoying her new home as they all get to know each other.

Dawn’s name references how barn owls are usually crepuscular, which means that dawn and dusk are when they are most active. She had a former mate named Dusk, however medical possibilities resulted in the pair being split up.

The Three Rivers Avian Center looks forward to having Dawn as their ambassador for a long time.