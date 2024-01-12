SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Three Rivers Avian Center will be hosting its 19th Annual Eagle Watch on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

From 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., seasoned watchers can come enjoy bald eagles in their natural habitat. Watchers can come view normal winter habitats between Bluestone Lake State Park and Sandstone Falls, plus other outlying areas, including around the New River Gorge.

This event is a free to the public and a fun event for all ages! Participants should dress warmly and come prepared by either bringing binoculars or a spotting scope to view and count bald eagles in their natural habitats. Make sure to pack a lunch for meeting up after the event at 2:45 P.M. to share watching results at the Dairy Queen in Hinton.

Wendy Perrone, Executive Director for Three Rivers Avian Center explains how beneficial it is to find out how many bald eagles are actually in the area.

“It gives us an idea of the ecosystem, you know, the ecology, you know, if it’s good enough to sustain a population that we’re having, and so we’ve been very excited in the number of birds we’ve been able to pick up from year to year,” said Perrone.

To learn more about this event, please visit the Three Rivers Avian Center Facebook page or you can go to the “Pits” at Bluestone Lake State Park, which is the boat ramp where most watchers will start viewing the bald eagle in their natural habitat.