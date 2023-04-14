GHENT, WV (WVNS)– In the spirit of the upcoming spring gobbler season, there will be a two-day youth season for young turkey hunters.

According to the West Virginia DNR, with turkey season starting on April 17, there will also be a two-day season for the youth from April 15 to April 16. All hunters over 15 however, are required to have a valid WV hunting license.

West Virginia’s spring turkey season is not only a time for experienced hunters to test their skills but also an opportunity for adults to introduce the next generation to the joys of hunting… While we may be looking forward to our own time in the woods, let’s not forget that experienced hunters need to share their passion and pass down their knowledge to ensure hunting remains a vital part of our state’s heritage. Brett McMillion, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director

With this bearded bird being very popular to hunt, the WVDNR wants to remind all hunters that killing hens without beards is illegal and should report activity. Also, to make sure you have a valid hunting license, which can be purchased at 160 retailers stound the state or online at West Virginia ELS – Login (wvhunt.com).

Hunting is an essential part of West Virginia’s economy and we are excited to welcome hunters from across the state and beyond for the 2023 spring turkey season… This season is an opportunity for resident hunters to enjoy the natural beauty of their state and a chance for visitors to experience all that West Virginia has to offer, from our world-class hunting and fishing opportunities to our unique cultural attractions and scenic beauty. James Bailey, West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary

During this youth season, hunters under 18 can hunt one bearded turkey, which counts toward the bag limit of two.

for more information, you can download the 2022-23 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary at West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Rules and Regulations : West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (wvdnr.gov).