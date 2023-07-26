FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Venturing is one of the fastest-growing programs.

Young women and men learn leadership roles and take on challenging outdoor activities as part of Venturing.

Youth council members oversee the Venturing programs, a national advisor said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, during a meeting at Jamboree 2023.

“They determine what they want to do, how they want to do it, and where to go,” said Julie Dalton, a National Venturing advisor. “So, it gives them the opportunity to do project management, to do long-term goal setting, time management and just prepare themselves to be adults, in the work force.”

Youth leaders at Jamboree 2023 said the program makes a difference in Scouting, overall, and that it also helps young people develop personal leadership skills.

Dalton said adults in the program “sit in the back” in an advisory role while youth leaders make decisions.